Long Branch to re-open COVID clinic for residents

LONG BRANCH- Mayor John Pallone announced today that the City again in partnership with the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey (VNACJ) will re-open the Bucky James Community Center on Tuesday, August 31 to administer Covid-19 booster doses for those that are eligible and first and second doses for those that are not fully vaccinated.

The City will also provide COVID-19 Vaccines to residents who are at least 12 years old. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available at the Bucky James Center. The public is encouraged to refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines for eligibility at www.cdc.gov .

City resident walk-ins are all welcome. Individuals coming to the Bucky James Center should bring the following:

Identification [driver’s license, passport, etc.]

Insurance card [no insurance, just say ‘uninsured’} The shot is free.

Covid-19 vaccine card [so second or third dose can be added]

The Bucky James Community Center is located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue [near the Long Branch Gregory School]. The Vaccination Site will reopen on Tuesday, August 31st and again on Thursday, September 2nd. Thereafter it will be OPEN to Long Branch Resident Walk-Ins ONLY every Tuesday and Thursday. Vaccination clinic times will be from 9 am to 4 pm.

“Thank you to the VNA, Health Department, and OEM for once again making this possible for our residents. It was important to our administration to have a clinic here in Long Branch for our residents and we hope that those who are eligible for the booster shot will take advantage of our clinic,” Mayor John Pallone said.

Any questions please call our Health Department at 732-571- 5665