Local Real Estate sold from 8-13 to 8-20-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 6 Samantha Way $482,585

34 College Ave $535,000

221 Wyckoff Rd $535,000

Condo/Townhouse:

222 Mill Pond Way 34 $325,000

9 Samantha Way $450,000

1 Redwood Dr $416,000

7 Samantha Way $479,750

8 Samantha Way $464,500

There are 37 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:

Single Family: (NONE SOLD)

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

293 Cleveland Ave $410,000

435 Hampton Ave $520,000

425 Florence Ave $530,000

270 Cleveland Ave $630,000

Condo/Townhouse:

65 Cedar Ave A20 $270,000

2 N Bath B1 $800,000

There are 88 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 100 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

Single Family:

48 Normandie Pl $805,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1184 Ocean Ave C2 $609,900

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

1 Channel Dr 501 $530,000

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

56 Wardell Cir., $660,000.

There are 28 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 18 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1152 Deal Rd $435,000

7 Middlebrook Dr $725,000

There are 75 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

22 Hill Dr $388,000

1305 5th Ave $400,000

729 John Ter $409,000

401 Old Corlies Ave $665,000

403 Robbins Rd $540,000

Condo/Townhouse:

205 Spinnaker Way $535,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 1 currently Available For Sale

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

145 Abbott Ave $285,000

79 Inskip Ave $495,000

106 Mount Carmel Way $800,000

79 Pilgrim Pathway $900,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.

For a free Market Analysis Estimate of your home, please try our Automated Home Value utility. It’s free! :

www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com

If you want the most accurate price opinion, call me anytime for a personal evaluation. We will never cold call you!

Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty

Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!

Text or call: 732-229-6800

Email: shoreview@aol.com

Office Website: www.Shoreview-Realty.com

________________________________________

Information Provided by:

EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER

Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!

Let us help you sell yours!

SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,

Text or Call: 732-229-6800

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©