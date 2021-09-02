Long Branch seeks to end the stigma with Overdose Awareness Day

By Neil Schulman, Long Branch — The opioid epidemic continues to take its toll, on the nation and on individuals.

According to the CDC, there were 94,000 deaths in 2020 from opiate overdoses. These overdoses also have an effect on the loved ones left behind.

On Sunday, Long Branch HEARS (Health, Education, Addiction and Recovery Support) marked International Overdose Awareness Day with a ceremony at Slocum Park.

Susan Marco, a founding member of Long Branch HEARS and co-founder of Family Addiction Network, said that one of their major goals is “breaking down stigma.” They do not work alone, but as part of a coalition of prevention and recovery groups.

“All of these purple flags you see all over Monmouth County are from Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County,” Marco said. Purple is the color of opoiod addiction awareness.

Representatives from these prevention and support groups and task forces were joined by elected officials, including Long Branch Mayor John Pallone and the City Council, as well as Assembly members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey, Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida, County Commissioner Susan Kiley, and Acting County Prosecutor Lori Linskey also spoke.

An invocation was delivered by Pastor Lyddale Aikens, and Mary Pat Angelini, CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group, made closing comments.

There were also stories shared by those whose lives have been affected by the opioid crisis.

Downey, who has introduced a bill in Trenton to make services that address the problem easier to find.

“Having people continuously acknowledge what’s out there is so important,” she said. Ending the stigma is a big part of what has to happen. “That’s why we’re here. To make the people remember all the people who have died because of overdoses… we need to make sure we can do better.”

Houghtaling has dealt with opioid addiction, and it can lead people to a “dark space” he said.

“I consider myself a survivor, because I had to go through this with my child, my son,” said Houghtaling.

Dr. Anita Voogt, Long Branch Council President and a founder of Long Branch HEARS, told The Link that the group’s goal has been to increase awareness and understanding of the disease of addiction. “The HEARS steering community knew from the very beginning our work had to be partnership-based. The work to be done is enormous and there are too many organizations already out there to ignore their services,” she said.

One of their major goals has been to end the stigma. People accept physical ailments as a fact of life, and need to treat addiction and other non-physical problems the same way.

“The stigma associated with addiction and any form of mental illness is so debilitating. The Mayor and City Council passed a proclamation declaring Long Branch a Stigma-Free city and we are active members in the Monmouth County Stigma-Free campaign.”

Among other things, they have asked distributed “Monmouth County stigma-free” pledges, asking residents to be aware of and avoid stigmatizing addiction.

Voogt found it “particularly poignant” how Angelini closed the ceremony, with a quote from Margaret Mead. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

While Angelini wasn’t aware of the fact, it is the same quote HEARS adopted as its by-line when they first created the task force.