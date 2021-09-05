Body recovered off the coast of Sea Bright

September 5, 2021

Sea Bright – The New Jersey State Police Homicide South Unit and Missing Person’s Unit are seeking the help of the public in identifying a deceased male whose body was recovered off the coast of Sea Bright.

Sunday, August 29, around 11:29 in the morning, the NJ State Police Marine Services Bureau responded to a report of a deceased person located about a mile off the Sea Bright shoreline. The body according to the State Police is that of a male between 20-to-40 years of age. He was about 5’11″ and 190-pounds. The man was wearing a dark blue jeans, a black belt, and black Nike sneakers.

The body had a very distinctive tattoo on the right shoulder that resembled a solar eclipse (see photo).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detctive II Nikollag Moni of the NJ Stat Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-256-1056 or Dective II Ryan Labriola of the NJ State Police Homicide South Unit at lpp7646@njsp.org