LB Police Dept. recruiting for ’22 season

The Long Branch Police Department is beginning it’s Class 1 officer recruiting efforts for the Summer ’22 season. A Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 1 is a part-time officer primarily utilized to meet our seasonal traffic enforcement and beachfront needs. It is also a great “first step” in the process of becoming a Police Officer in New Jersey.

Year after year, the Class I program always draws young adults who have already shown a commitment to pursuing a career in Law Enforcement. It is their hope that their recruitment efforts will connect them with talented individuals within the community who may have not yet considered a Law Enforcement career with the City of Long Branch.

A growing number of younger full-time Police Officers are lifelong Long Branch residents in addition to being the first generation of Police Officers in their family. A common theme across each of their stories seems to be that they first became aware of this career path when they go to the Open House and spoke with an officer.

Click on flyer for application