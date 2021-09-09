LB Library provider of Google Career Certificate Scholarships

The Long Branch Free Public Library is Excited to Be a Provider of Google Career Certificate Scholarships

The Long Branch Free Public Library is excited to announce that we have partnered with Google to bring our patrons a new opportunity – 150 scholarships for the new Google Career Certificate program. These certificates offer short, profession-specific credentials that can be completed within 3-6 months.

Want to become a Data Analyst or a UX (User Experience) Designer? How about a Project Manager or IT Support? Designed by Google, this self-paced, 100% online training program can prepare you for careers in these high-growth, in-demand fields.

There are over 1.2 million job openings in these fields and the demand is growing. Google Career Certificates can provide a fast-track pathway to these well-paying jobs. Prior experience or a college degree is unnecessary to complete this flexible, online job training. Studying at your own pace, generally under 10 hours a week, you can earn a professional, industry-recognized career certificate to enhance your resume while learning from Google experts and professionals working in your chosen field. Just put the skills, passion, and ambition you already have to work to prep for a new career in under six months, or learn new skills to advance within your current workplace.

Once you graduate from the Google Career Certificate program, you can connect directly with the program’s employer consortium of over 130 top U.S. employers including Infosys, Delioitte, and Google.

Google is distributing scholarships through a number of nonprofits, including libraries, workforce development boards and community organizations like Merit America, Goodwill, and Generation USA. The Long Branch Free Public Library is proud to be included among the groups now accepting scholarship applications.

Please visit grow.google/certificates to explore what the program has to offer and read detailed course descriptions. To apply for a scholarship, please visit: https://bit.ly/3iWAFHb

For more information, please contact Kate Angelo at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2300, or email Kangelo@longbranchlib.org.

Main Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ

732-222-3900

www.longbranchlib.org