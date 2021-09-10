Fun at the Monmouth Beach Fireman’s Fair

A little drizzle never hurt anyone, especially those who decided to ignore the weather and head on down to the Monmouth Beach Fair on Ocean Ave.There were no lack of workers with teachers, firemen, Ladies Auxiliary and so many volunteers working to keep kids and families happy and the fair running smoothly.

People were trying their luck at the usual games taking aim with water pistols, spinning prize wheels and testing their aim by tossing balls to win a prize. And there was even more fun to be had on the rides.

The fair will be going on Fri., Sat. and Sunday. The weather is supposed to be beautiful every day.

See The Link News Facebook page for a fair video