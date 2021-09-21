Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Ariel: Hi, I am 2 1/2 years old and came to the shelter with my 10 puppies! I am a sweet, big girl who is strong for my size. I really love affection and am not shy about asking for it.

I would be able to go home with a family who is available to give me lots of attention with dog-savvy kids who are twelve or older. Sorry I can’t go home with any cats or small dogs, but don’t worry – I am a ball of fun all on my own and love to play!!

Want to be my new best friend? Ask an adoption counselor!

Mercury would love to be in your orbit! I came to the MCSPCA because my last home wasn’t the right fit. Do you have room for this most excellent boy who won’t leave you in retrograde?

I’m 11 years young and full of life. I’ll come right over when I want attention and rub up against your legs and feet. I like being petted and will gladly hang out with you day and night, but enjoy being an independent boy too.

I love to play and can occasionally be a little feisty too. If you have a safe and secure outdoor setting, I could be an indoor/outdoor cat. I’ll do best with adults only or older children. I shouldn’t live with dogs, but I could try living with a mellow, independent cat who’s happy coexisting with me. Come bring an out of this world cat home today!