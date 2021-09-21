As Vote-By-Mail Begins, Democrats Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey Highlight Record of Success on Voting Rights

The Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey team continues to deliver for Monmouth County families.

OCEAN – Today, vote-by-mail ballots should begin to reach mailboxes, marking the official beginning of voting in the 2021 New Jersey elections.

As Monmouth County voters begin to cast their ballots, Democrats Vin Gopal, Eric Houghtaling, and Joann Downey are highlighting their record of success on voting rights.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Democrats Vin Gopal, Eric Houghtaling, and Joann Downey. “As Monmouth County residents begin to cast their votes in the 2021 election, we are proud to highlight our record of accomplishment protecting and expanding New Jersey citizens’ access to safe, reliable voting. We are committed to ensuring that citizens can exercise their right to vote and their voices are heard. Our democracy only works when there is mass participation, and making voting easier and removing barriers people have for voting will only strengthen our most fundamental right.”

Below are some of the Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey team’s top accomplishments on voting rights policy:

Sponsored and passed legislation to automatically register and update voter registration for eligible persons when applying for motor vehicle driver’s license, or non-driver identification card.

Sponsored and passed legislation requiring in-person early voting period for certain elections.

Sponsored and passed legislation extending ballot receipt and election certification deadlines.

Sponsored and passed legislation requiring electronic signature and submission process for all candidate, recall, initiative, and referendum petitions for remaining 2020 elections and thereafter during COVID-19 emergency.

Sponsored and passed legislation establishing the “Ballot Cure Act,” allowing voters to correct errors on their vote-by-mail ballots, preventing them from being discounted, decreasing vote-by-mail disenfranchisement.

Sponsored and passed legislation allowing public office holders or candidates to use political contributions to pay for child care expenses related to office or campaign activities.

Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling, and Assemblywoman Joann Downey are running for re-election to serve the 11th Legislative District, which covers 18 municipalities within Monmouth County.



