Notes around Town – Rotary car wash, Chamber mini golf, reunion of ’81, happy 100th birthday Millie

Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch held a car wash on Saturday, 9/25 to benefit “Single Parents With MS” founded by Darrell Wordelman, co-owner of Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant.

The students, volunteers from Long Branch Middle School and High School, made the event the success with their friendliness, hard work, and thoughtfulness. The Rotary would like to say “Thank you for all your help!”

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce held their annual golf outing at Bluegrass Mini Golf in Oceanport on Wednesday. There was plenty of fun and prizes for a hole in one, best score and most improved. After golf everyone headed over to the Blu Grotto Ristorante at Monmouth Park for even more fun, dinner and drinks. “It was a great day of fun, golf, food and wonderful people,” said Chamber Director Michael Sirianni (far left).

