Notes around Town – Rotary car wash, Chamber mini golf, reunion of ’81, happy 100th birthday Millie

Club President Michael Schwartzstein

Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch held a car wash on Saturday, 9/25 to benefit “Single Parents With MS” founded by Darrell Wordelman, co-owner of Rooney’s  Oceanfront Restaurant.

The students, volunteers from Long Branch Middle School and High School, made the event the success with their friendliness, hard work, and thoughtfulness. The Rotary would like to say “Thank you for all your help!”

Long Branch Middle School and High School students did a wonderful job at the event.

Long Branch Chamber

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce held their annual golf outing at Bluegrass Mini Golf in Oceanport on Wednesday. There was plenty of fun and prizes for a hole in one, best score and most improved. After golf everyone headed over to the Blu Grotto Ristorante at Monmouth Park for even more fun, dinner and drinks. “It was a great day of fun, golf, food and wonderful people,” said Chamber Director Michael Sirianni (far left).

Class of 81 reunion

Long Branch Highs School class of '81 held their reunion recently. One of the places they enjoyed meeting at was Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park.

Happy Birthday Millie!

It was a special day for Millie Brady as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in a packed community room at the Meadowbrook Apartments in Eatontown. Helping Millie celebrate, l-r, are Senator Vin Gopal, Millie, Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr, Margaret Brady, Millie's son Richard and Marianna Farrah. Go to thelinknews on Facebook to watch the party video