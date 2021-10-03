Eatontown Elks has begun dinners and breakfast

The Eatontown Elks Lodge 2402 at 216 Broad Street Eatontown has begun their dinners and breakfast!  The up coming Lodge events for the remainder of October and beginning of November 2021

OCTOBER
Saturday, October 15, 2021 - Breakfast - everything from sandwiches (pork roll, egg & cheese, etc.) to omelets, pancakes, waffles, eggs your way, with sides of bacon or sausage from 9 am to 12 noon. Meal $7.00 and Sandwich $5.00.  You can Eat in or Take out !  Come see what the Chef’s special will be this month! The net proceeds from this event all benefit the Veterans, AND VETS EAT FREE.
Friday, October 22, 2021 – Chicken Parmigiana Dinner from 5 to 7 pm. to support our Community Activities.  Dinner for $10.00.  Dinner includes chicken, spaghetti, salad, and desert.  Take out meals available. All for $10.00
NOVEMBER
Friday, November 5, 2021 – Roast Beef Dinner - from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes salad, roast beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, and desert.  Take out meals available!  All for $10.00

Come and take a break and enjoy a good meal that benefits great causes.

All these events are held at our Lodge, 216 Broad Street, Eatontown.  Any questions please call the Lodge at 732-542-9735