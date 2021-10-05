Long Branch to continue beautification at Lake Takanassee

Long Branch announced that residents are to see major beautification efforts at Lake Takanassee this year.

“We are happy to announce another part of Long Branch that will undergo beautification. We look forward to the end product of all this work and to make this lake even more beautiful,” Mayor John Pallone said.

The City is implementing a series of improvements to Lake Takanassee to promote public safety, provide drainage relief, and encourage passive recreation through two separate projects.

One of the projects will be the dredging of a portion of Lake Takanassee, specifically from Woodgate Avenue to the Railroad Tracks. Dredging is a necessary task to maintain the health of a lake. The benefits of this work include, but are not limited to improving stormwater detention with decrease flood risk and improving water quality through the removal of nutrient heavy material.

A second project will promote the beautification along the larger portion of Lake Takanassee from the railroad tracks to Ocean Avenue. This project was awarded a matching grant through Monmouth County Open Space, and will promote passive recreation. Improvements will include the following:

a. Installation of two paver patio seating areas;

b. Removal and replacement of existing benches;

c. Installation of native landscaping around seating and bench areas;

d. Site restoration.

While every effort will be made to minimize impacts, the City appreciates the cooperation of the Community during construction. If any questions should arise during construction, residents should contact the City Engineer’s Office at 732-462-7400 or email mgoldstein@cmeusa1.com