Obituaries

Lawrence “Larry” “LD” Daum passed away at home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the age of 66 after a hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in North Bergen, NJ. Predeceased by his father, Lawrence R. Daum, and mother, Rosemary Maher.

Larry grew up by the beach and attended Long Branch schools. He spent his childhood surfing and playing basketball and baseball. He was an avid sports fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees. He loved tailgating and attending games with his family. He also enjoyed golf trips with great friends. After 30 plus years in the car business, Larry followed through with his dream of opening a cigar shop with his dear friend, Ben Callari. The “shop” was his pride and joy. He developed friendships that turned into family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Irene; his beloved daughters, Kristina and Lara; his sister and best friend, Denise Manzi, and deceased brother-in-law, Frank Manzi; niece Elizabeth and husband VJ and children Alexandra, VJ, Francesca; niece Caroline and husband Matt and children Thomas, Emily, Maddie, deceased nephew Frankie and surviving daughter Annabelle. Larry is also survived by the loving members of Irene’s family – her sisters, Anne Mayo and Patty Silverstein, and brother, Claude Corso, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at Damiano Funeral Home followed by a Mass on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 am at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch.

The outpouring of love and support has made this difficult time a bit easier knowing how many people loved Larry. Thank you!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517 or Monmouth County S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all: face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.

John Raymond Carroll, Sr. age 83 of Bluffton, SC died Monday, September 27, 2021. John was born in Long Branch, NJ and graduated from Long Branch High School (Class of ‘57) where he was an All-State football player earning the nickname “Allstate.” John was honored to be a 1986 LBHS Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Phi Chi Pi fraternity.

In 1960, John married Janet Cook raising their three children in Oceanport, NJ. He was proud to have been a US Marine Reservist and a volunteer member of the Long Branch Fire Department. He enthusiastically supported his children’s athletic endeavors as a Pop Warner football coach, Little League baseball coach, and past President of the Shore Regional Booster Club.

John worked for JCP&L for 37 years retiring as a Line Construction Supervisor. After retirement, John and Janet moved to Bluffton, SC where they established many great friendships and became avid golfers at Rose Hill Country Club.

John was predeceased by Janet, his loving wife of 56 years. He is survived by sons, John Raymond Carroll, Jr. and his wife Bunni, Kenneth Carroll and his wife Kim, and daughter Nancy Stout and her husband Kevin. He also is survived by his two sisters, Jean Taboada and Alberto, and Margie Courtney and Jack, his beloved Carroll grandchildren- John III and wife Gina, Kenny, Alex, Shane, and Luke, one great-grandchild John Raymond Carroll IV, as well as his companion Claire Wunder.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, October 17th, 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, would be appreciated.

Bryan Thomas Dotson, 62 passed away on December 17th, 2020, at Delray Memorial Hospital in Delray Beach Florida, with his mother and family by his side. He was born on May 19th, 1958, in San Francisco California.

Bryan graduated from Long Branch High school in 1976 and lived in Long Branch until 1994 when he moved to Delray Beach Florida. He worked as a Manager and Chef at the Hilton Inn in Eatontown and had a passion for cooking. His signature dish was stuffed mushrooms which he brought to all family events. He also worked for HJ Bailey, Long Branch, as a liquor distributor.

Bryan was a firefighter with the Independent Engine & Truck Company of the Long Branch Fire Department where he made many lifelong friends whose friendship he valued.

Bryan was a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach Florida where he was a member of the Achieve, Inspire & Motivate (AIM) Ministry and enjoyed going on retreats for physically disabled adults.

Despite a life of many health challenges and setbacks, Bryan always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Through it all he kept beating the odds and was affectionately known by his family as the Energizer Bunny and the Comeback Kid.

Bryan joins his Father, Thomas Dotson, his beloved grandparents Edward and Peggy Aumack, Uncle, Corporal Edward Lawrence Aumack, Uncle Bud and Aunt Gert of Eatontown and Cousin Robert Fary who passed away before him.

Bryan is survived by his devoted mother, June Aumack, of Delray Beach Florida, who stopped at nothing to make sure Bryan led a comfortable and fulfilled life, Uncle Jerry and Aunt Jo-Ann Aumack of Oceanport, Uncle Danny and Aunt Joan Aumack of West long Branch and many cousins with whom he shared very close relationships.

Bryan was sadly taken from his family too soon but lives on through countless photos, stories and memories shared.