Obituaries

Lawrence “Larry” “LD” Daum passed away at home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the age of 66 after a hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in North Bergen, NJ. Predeceased by his father, Lawrence R. Daum, and mother, Rosemary Maher.
Larry grew up by the beach and attended Long Branch schools. He spent his childhood surfing and playing basketball and baseball. He was an avid sports fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees. He loved tailgating and attending games with his family. He also enjoyed golf trips with great friends. After 30 plus years in the car business, Larry followed through with his dream of opening a cigar shop with his dear friend, Ben Callari. The “shop” was his pride and joy. He developed friendships that turned into family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Irene; his beloved daughters, Kristina and Lara; his sister and best friend, Denise Manzi, and deceased brother-in-law, Frank Manzi; niece Elizabeth and husband VJ and children Alexandra, VJ, Francesca; niece Caroline and husband Matt and children Thomas, Emily, Maddie, deceased nephew Frankie and surviving daughter Annabelle. Larry is also survived by the loving members of Irene’s family – her sisters, Anne Mayo and Patty Silverstein, and brother, Claude Corso, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at Damiano Funeral Home followed by a Mass on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 am at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch.
The outpouring of love and support has made this difficult time a bit easier knowing how many people loved Larry. Thank you!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517 or Monmouth County S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
John Raymond Carroll, Sr. age 83 of Bluffton, SC died Monday, September 27, 2021. John was born in Long Branch, NJ and graduated from Long Branch High School (Class of ‘57) where he was an All-State football player earning the nickname “Allstate.” John was honored to be a 1986 LBHS Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Phi Chi Pi fraternity.
In 1960, John married Janet Cook raising their three children in Oceanport, NJ. He was proud to have been a US Marine Reservist and a volunteer member of the Long Branch Fire Department. He enthusiastically supported his children’s athletic endeavors as a Pop Warner football coach, Little League baseball coach, and past President of the Shore Regional Booster Club.
John worked for JCP&L for 37 years retiring as a Line Construction Supervisor. After retirement, John and Janet moved to Bluffton, SC where they established many great friendships and became avid golfers at Rose Hill Country Club.
John was predeceased by Janet, his loving wife of 56 years. He is survived by sons, John Raymond Carroll, Jr. and his wife Bunni, Kenneth Carroll and his wife Kim, and daughter Nancy Stout and her husband Kevin. He also is survived by his two sisters, Jean Taboada and Alberto, and Margie Courtney and Jack, his beloved Carroll grandchildren- John III and wife Gina, Kenny, Alex, Shane, and Luke, one great-grandchild John Raymond Carroll IV, as well as his companion Claire Wunder.
Memorial visitation will be Sunday, October 17th, 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, would be appreciated.
Bryan Thomas Dotson, 62 passed away on December 17th, 2020, at Delray Memorial Hospital in Delray Beach Florida, with his mother and family by his side. He was born on May 19th, 1958, in San Francisco California.
Bryan graduated from Long Branch High school in 1976 and lived in Long Branch until 1994 when he moved to Delray Beach Florida. He worked as a Manager and Chef at the Hilton Inn in Eatontown and had a passion for cooking. His signature dish was stuffed mushrooms which he brought to all family events. He also worked for HJ Bailey, Long Branch, as a liquor distributor.
Bryan was a firefighter with the Independent Engine & Truck Company of the Long Branch Fire Department where he made many lifelong friends whose friendship he valued.
Bryan was a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach Florida where he was a member of the Achieve, Inspire & Motivate (AIM) Ministry and enjoyed going on retreats for physically disabled adults.
Despite a life of many health challenges and setbacks, Bryan always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Through it all he kept beating the odds and was affectionately known by his family as the Energizer Bunny and the Comeback Kid.
Bryan joins his Father, Thomas Dotson, his beloved grandparents Edward and Peggy Aumack, Uncle, Corporal Edward Lawrence Aumack, Uncle Bud and Aunt Gert of Eatontown and Cousin Robert Fary who passed away before him.
Bryan is survived by his devoted mother, June Aumack, of Delray Beach Florida, who stopped at nothing to make sure Bryan led a comfortable and fulfilled life, Uncle Jerry and Aunt Jo-Ann Aumack of Oceanport, Uncle Danny and Aunt Joan Aumack of West long Branch and many cousins with whom he shared very close relationships.
Bryan was sadly taken from his family too soon but lives on through countless photos, stories and memories shared.
Frances Vitella Riddle, 98, of West Long Branch, New Jersey passed away surrounded by family at Monmouth Medical Center on September 28th, 2021, after a long and devoted life to God and the Catholic ministries.
Born on January 20, 1923, in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie Vitella. Frances was raised in Long Branch where she graduated from Long Branch High School in 1941. She earned a Bachelor of Education degree from Trenton State College.
In 1947 Frances married John Gilbert Riddle, and they spent many happy years together until his untimely passing in 1974. As a dedicated educator, Frances taught and worked in the Broadway Elementary School in Long Branch. She was a dedicated Army wife, generously supporting her husband’s Army career. Upon his passing, Frances dedicated her life to serving God and raising her three sons who brought her much joy in their West Long Branch home.
Frances was a devoted mother and grandmother, who enjoyed making a home for her husband and children. A religious servant, she was a Eucharistic minister for the homebound in Star of the Sea Parish and completed many other charitable endeavors. Frances’s greatest commitment and love was focused on her three sons, and her community outreach.
Frances was an avid reader, needlepoint enthusiast, and advocate for the church and devotee to the faithful and holy days. She loved volunteer work and especially Flag Day which was always a celebration in the Riddle household. She also demonstrated her patriotism by reading the daily papers and listening to the AM news. Frances was able to remain home while on bedrest for many years due to her youngest son’s selfless dedication to her care. Her son Tony’s tremendous love and care for his mother no matter the day or time made the difference in her quality of life and gave her extended years of comfort and joy. Making sure she was cared for and loved became Tony’s daily dedication and they became extremely close due to the countless days in which he cared for her.
The family would like to thank her trusted aide Tanaya who helped care for Frances in her final year. Her kindness and empathy were appreciated during the time that Frances was in her care.
Frances is survived by her sons, John Jr. and his wife JoAnn, her son Richard, and Antony Sr. (Tony) and his wife Meredith, and three grandchildren: Antony (Tony) Jr., Jamie and her husband Joe, John Jr. and his wife Rachel. Her great grandchildren are JJ, and Paige. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved twin sister Kay Fromer. She has countless nieces and nephews who she spoke about often. The printed pictures of family in her hands brought her much joy in the years that she could not leave her home. She is a guardian angel to all who knew her, and her love can be felt in the world in the eternal sunshine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances’ name to The Lutheran Food Pantry 992 Broadway West Branch, NJ 07764.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, October 4, 2021
at St. Jerome R.C. Church, West Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch is entrusted with arrangements.
Jean M. Caltabilota, 85, of Oakhurst, died peacefully in her home on September 28, 2021. Her warmth and kindness will be greatly missed by all who have known her.
She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY which is where she met and fell in love with a recently honorably discharged soldier, Anthony. Together they decided to raise their family in Oakhurst where they moved in 1965 in a home and neighborhood Jean loved and lived until her passing.
Jean worked for 30 years as a Configuration Management Specialist for the Dept. of the Defense at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. She enjoyed her job for many reasons but mostly for the many friendships she made during her employment there.
Jean had many wonderful and admirable qualities. She had a warm and inviting smile that made everyone she met instantly feel special and comfortable. Her sense of humor and easy going personality made her truly a gift to be around. Her greatest gift however, was her enormous love for her family. She was an incredibly loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Most Sundays you would find Jean happily preparing gravy with meatballs and braciole for her family while watching the football games!
Jean is predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Lucia Siggillino, her loving husband of 60 years Anthony J. Caltabilota, and her siblings Rose DeMatteo, Dr. J. Siggillino and Marie Coniglio. Surviving her is her sister in law and best friend, Peggy Mazza and brother in law Frank Caltabilota.
She will be missed by many but most especially by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Children- Diane Avallone, Wall; Arthur and Janine Caltabilota, East Windsor; Lisa and Fran Hayes, Ocean; and Anthony J, Caltabilota Jr. Tinton Falls. Grandchildren- Katie Grammar (Rich), Brandon Caltabilota (Andrea); Michael (Lauren) and Jordan Avallone; Tyler, Connor (Maureen), Trevor, and Alexa Hayes; Jamie and Gia Caltabilota. Great Grandchildren- Mason, Michael and Mackenzie Caltabilota, Anthony Joseph and Zachary Avallone, and James Joseph Hayes. Additionally, Jean was loved by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral 9:30 am Friday from the funeral home followed by 10:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Jerome’s Church in West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Frank S. Caltabilota Jr. Scholarship Fund ℅ Diane Merla, 75 Hollywood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Mary was born on March 21, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York to Thomas Vinci and Mae (Chambers). She graduated from Marymount College with a degree in Art and Music in 1948. She earned the Cardinal Spellman Scholarship and attended Villa Sciafonia in Florence, Italy. While studying painting and drawing, Mary met her husband, Mario Alterio, a native of Florence, Italy.
Mary started her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Bangs Ave School in Asbury Park. She continued her career as an art teacher at the Eatontown Memorial School . She was one of the founders of the famous annual spaghetti dinners held at the school to raise funds for Washington DC trip for the eighth grade.
Mary loved spending summers at her home in Maine and upon retirement opened the Yarn Barn in Oquossoc , where she taught knitting, basket making, and weaving. She enjoyed painting and had a passion for cooking. All of her grandchildren would agree that she made the best gravy and meatballs.
Mary is predeceased by her husband Mario and her son Thomas. She is survived by her sister Roberta Grecco; her daughters, Mary (Herb),Louise, Grace (George) Claire; (Bruce),her son Eugene;and daughter-law, Wilma;her 16 grandchildren ,20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Thursday, September 30 from 4 to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, October 1 at 10 AM at St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch, with interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.
At the family's request,please wear facial masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Vincent de Society, 16 Beechwood Ave, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
