Pallone Announces Start of Monmouth County Beach Replenishment This Fall

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced today that the Army Corps of Engineers will begin beach replenishment in Deal, Allenhurst and Loch Arbour in November with an option for renourishment in Elberon. As a result of Congressman Pallone’s advocacy, the beach replenishment projects will restore more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand to the towns’ beaches.

The federal investment in the project is $16.9 million, which is 65% of the total cost. A combination of state and local funds will make up the remaining cost. The Army Corps will continue to survey the coast along the Atlantic Ocean in Monmouth County to identify areas for possible beach replenishment in the future.

“Beach replenishment is critical to our beaches and communities along the Jersey Shore,” Pallone said. “After Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey nearly nine years ago, coastal restoration projects like beach replenishment ensured that our beaches would remain resilient to bad weather events. I would like to thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their continued dedication to this important project in our state. Beach replenishment will make sure our beautiful beaches will remain safe and enjoyable for residents and tourists for years to come.”

In preparation for this project, Pallone worked with the Army Corps and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to develop a plan to allow for timely distribution of sand. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of March if there are no weather or mechanical delays.

Pallone has been a longtime advocate for beach replenishment along the Jersey Shore. Following Superstorm Sandy, Congressman Pallone requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocate emergency funding to address immediate needs of impacted homeowners and businesses as well as repair breached dunes and damaged beaches to protect New Jersey’s coastal areas from future flooding. As a result, the beaches from Sea Bright to Manasquan were filled, which was the largest beach replenishment project ever undertaken by the Army Corps. In 2015, the areas from southern Deal to Loch Arbour were filled. In 2019, Pallone announced beach replenishment projects in Long Branch, Sea Bright, and Monmouth Beach. In 2020, he secured additional replenishment projects in these towns. Beach replenishment projects are repeated every six years on average.

Pallone has also fought to protect New Jersey from the effects of climate change, flooding, and tidal activity. As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone introduced a bold plan to combat climate change by achieving net zero greenhouse gas pollution by 2050. Pallone is also the author of the Living Shorelines Act that will expand federal investment in climate-resilient natural infrastructure like dunes, wetlands, and oyster reefs. More details about the Living Shorelines Act are available here.