Jersey Shore ‘Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer’

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, October 19, 2021

Long Branch – On Saturday, October 30, a 5K fundraising walk will be held on the oceanfront to help women with early detection in battling breast cancer. The event will start at 11: 00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m.

The Hippocratic Oath is one of the oldest binding documents in history. It was written by Hippocrates and is held sacred by physicians worldwide. Doctors taking that oath swear to do whatever they can to help the sick and whatever they can to help prevent illness and disease. Dr. Rekha Menon, medical director at Partnership Health Center part of Integrity Health, located on the campus of the Long Branch High School, is the event organizer.

“It was the summer of 1996 when I boarded a flight to Singapore on my way back to the United States. A very petite, frail lady sat next to me. As we were on the runway ready to take off, the lady, who by the way didn’t look more than 35 years of age, was suddenly praying,” said Menon. The doctor, who is not shy about striking up a conversation, gave the young woman space and respect. After they were in the air for a while a conversation started. “My curiosity couldn’t stand it any longer, and there I went.”

Menon asked the woman why she was praying so hard on takeoff. “I thought she might be scared of flying. She smiled and proceeded to tell me she has stage 4 breast cancer and was actually thanking God for allowing her to take the trip back to her native land, to her temple to pray and now she was returning to her home in Singapore,” Menon said. After hearing what the woman was enduring, Menon had a knot in her stomach. “As talkative as I am, I was now at a loss for words for the first time.”

Menon had told the young woman that she was a physician. “She told me that I should dedicate my time to help find the cure for breast cancer. I told her I am yet to specialize but certainly do what I can. We parted ways knowing I would never see her again,” Menon said.

Many years later, while into her primary care, Menon never forgot the beautiful smile on that frail young woman’s face. “I could not be in that field directly treating breast cancer but as a primary care doctor I do my best screening and counseling bringing awareness. The next best step I thought I could do,” said Menon.

This year, Menon has taken the extra step in helping raise funds for breast cancer research and to find the cure. “I want to help those who need that little extra help to go through the painful treatment both medically as well as mentally. With the blessings of many elders and I know definitely with that beautiful lady from above, I am finally able to get everything together and do our first Breast Cancer Walk on October 30 on the Jersey Shore. A promise I made to myself and that beautiful smile on that frail woman,” added Menon.

The doctor is asking all those who are reading this, to help her help those affected by breast cancer. “Let’s walk the walk. Let’s take that shot,” Menon said.

For information on the walk please visit: www.Jerseyshorebreastcancerwalk.com