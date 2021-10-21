City to take over Bucky James Center next month

By Neil Schulman

Long Branch — The city is poised to take control of the Bucky James Center from the Long Branch Housing Authority on November 1. Mayor John Pallone says that the city plans to welcome a variety of groups and activities.

The city is taking control of the center, and in return will be giving the LBHA land to build affordable housing. One of the reasons that the city wants to make this swap is because the Authority is limited in what it can use the center for, since they are subject to regulations of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.,

City resident Avery Grant submitted a letter which was read at the Oct. 13 City Council meeting, saying he had heard the city was considering having the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County use the center. While he approved of the club, he hoped that the center would be open to “all community groups” and not just one.

“I have expressed my disappointment with lack of activities for youth and the community,” Grant wrote. Working with the military, he got several flight simulators installed at the Bucky James Center for teens to enjoy, but they were not well publicized and rarely got used. They were moved to Long Branch High School, where the Long Branch ROTC trains with them regularly.

Grant had heard the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County were being considered to use the building. He said they were a tremendous organization, but he thought the center should not be used by one entity, but “all community groups.”

Pallone said that no decisions have been made yet about who’s going to be there. The city’s talked to Boys & Girls Clubs representatives, but has not made a decision. And if they do, they’d only get part of the community center.

The city’s goal is to see it used by as many groups as possible, as often as possible. “We want to use the building every day of the week if we can,” he said. That includes programs for youths, seniors and everyone in between.

He did say letting the Boys & Girls Clubs use “a portion of the center” would have benefits to the city youth. They’d help between 50-100 kids with a variety of programs, and provide a free meal every day.

City Attorney Louis Rainone said the lease for the building had just been signed, and the city is expected to assume full control at the start of next month. The city will remain in control of the center, even if others host some programs. “There is no turning over the city to anyone,” Rainone said.