Mary Mirarchi Rosenbruch, 95, passes

Mary Mirarchi Rosenbruch, 95, passed away October 12, 2021 at Monmouth Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born and lived all of her life in Long Branch. During her life she had been employed by Fort Monmouth, Flame Restaurant, and Concurrent Computer Corp retiring thirty years ago.

She had been a member of the ladies’ auxiliary of the Oceanic Fire Company, a parishioner at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, St. Dorothea’s Church, and a member of the Long Branch Seniors.

Mary loved playing bingo, and taking the bus to Atlantic City into her 90’s. She was a phenomenal dancer and could clear the dance floor from USO dances in the 1940’s through VFW social events when she was 80 years old. She loved summer, dark chocolate, anything purple and her family, especially her grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents, Rosaria (Marsico) and Salvatore Mirarchi, her brothers, Salvatore, Dominic, and Albert (who gave his life in a WWII mission), her sisters, Philomena Graziano, Teresa Foggia Mazza and Rose Mirarchi, and her long-time companion, Woody Green.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia and her husband Joseph Clores, her son William Rosenbruch, her granddaughter Kathryn Clores and her husband Jeffrey Fucci, her granddaughter Dr. Karen Clores and her partner John Amey, her grandson Brian Clores and his wife Carissa Arty. She is also survived by her beloved niece Marie Demarco and her family, her nephews Albert, Joseph and James Mirarchi and their families, and Jan Green who has been like a daughter.

Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Long Branch First Aid Squad. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.