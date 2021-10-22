Angel L. Acevedo, Jr. and Daniela Correia Salles

Angel L. Acevedo Jr., 40 and his wife, Daniela Correia Salles, 35, of Baltimore, MD passed away in a tragic car accident on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Tinton Falls, NJ. The family is deeply saddened by their sudden death.

Angel was born in Long Branch, NJ and grew up in Atlantic Highlands, NJ, attending Henry Hudson Regional School. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Dartmouth College then later completed his Master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School. Angel began his career in engineering with the U.S. Army in 2006. He worked his way up becoming the Chief of Mission Network Communications at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground. Angel’s pride was in his work and his relationships with his many colleagues that adored him. They said he will be remembered for his voice of reason and his contagious laugh.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Angel and Daniela great joy. They would often explore local hiking trails finding beauty in nature. They made time to have gatherings in their home and to visit family and friends no matter how near or far. Anyone who knew Angel and Daniela were touched by their kindness, humor, and positivity. Angel had the innate ability of keeping everyone connected. His sound advice and constant laughter will never be forgotten. Traveling the world, hiking, wine tasting, skiing and photography were just a few of their hobbies.

Angel’s wife Daniela grew up in Salvador, Brazil. She was a Doctor of Pathology then came to the US to further her career at John Hopkins University School of Medicine. Angel was attracted to her intelligence, beauty and optimism. She was his soulmate and he was so proud to be her husband.

Angel was predeceased by his father, Angel L. Acevedo Sr. He is survived by his mother, Aracelia Torres; his sister Ariana Acevedo; his niece Aliya Irula; three younger brothers, Armando, Alexander and Christopher Acevedo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Daniela is survived by her parents, Osmario Jorge de Mattos Salles and Celia Maria Correia Salles; her sisters Fernanda Salles Reis and Patricia Correia Salles; her niece Isabela Dantas Salles; and aunts, uncles and cousins in Brazil.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

