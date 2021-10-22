Dorothy Catherine Molloy passes

Dorothy C. Molloy, nee Vetrini, passed away on October 11, 2021, peacefully at home in Monmouth Beach. She was born in Bayonne, NJ in 1924 to Angela and Cesare Vetrini.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph who died in 1971, her sister, Emma Pederson, and her niece, Joan Coffey.

Surviving are two daughters, Dorothy Porter, and her husband James of Wheaton, Illinois and Betty Degnan, and her husband Tugger of Monmouth Beach with whom she lived. Dorothy was blessed with six grandchildren, Kelly Treshock and her husband Tom, Joseph Degnan and his wife Lisa, Elizabeth Kaleta and her husband Rob, Agnes Post and her husband Josh, James, and Charles Porter. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Grace, and Jimmy Treshock, Ethan and Shane Degnan, Steve Archer, Meliya and Marriana Porter. Gee was loved by a grand-nephew, Jay Coffey and his wife, Susan and a grand-niece, Janine Hammer and her husband, Keith. She was also loved by her great-granddog, Belle.

Dorothy grew up in Bayonne, graduated from Holy Family Academy, and worked in her parents’ businesses for many years. She began working for McCrory’s in Jersey City in 1984 and retired shortly before moving to Monmouth Beach. Here, she assumed her most important job, caring and nurturing her great-grandchildren.

Although Dorothy (Gee as per her grandchildren) enjoyed the family activities, she was never happier than at the “Let It Ride” tables in Atlantic City. She had many fun bus rides to AC with her dearest friend, Grace Cancalosi, as well as Friday night dinners, bingo, and Canasta card games. As she aged, her trips by bus became less frequent but the day trips became overnight stays with family member chauffeurs. Gee visited a few of the casinos as often as possible and got to know many of the dealers. She was a part time slot player but only when “the cards changed”. Along with her gambling activities, she attended Shore basketball games, tennis matches, and swim meets to cheer for her great grandchildren’s teams.

Gee was abundantly wealthy in all that matters in life, family and friends. With her passing we have lost the last member of the Greatest Generation of our family.

To them all….. Requiesce In Pace!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monmouth Beach First Aid, 26 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence/remembrance through the Tribute/Guestbook link.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.