Long Branch Pooch Parade Bow Wows the Crowd

By Patty Booth O’Neill - The annual Pooch Parade, sponsored by The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, the city and Pier Village was a big success on Saturday after having to be canceled last year. Over 62 dogs were registered for the event, though not all showed up because of threatening weather that ended up being an insignificant, sporadic drizzle. In the end there were so many dogs dressed to kill (well, some were), others were just adorable. To watch the video go to TheLinkNews Facebook

The judges weren’t envied for their responsibility of picking out three winners from the parade of pooches as they made their way down the boardwalk past the judges and around Festival Plaza.

The winners were Lunch Box who took first place as Madam Zola the fortune teller, second went to Ralphie in the Flinstone’s car that he propelled with his feet just like Fred, and third went to Chloe dressed as a lamb.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day,” said Long Branch Chamber Director Michael Sirianni. “There were so many dogs and kids and everyone looked as if they were having a good time. So many volunteers made this possible.”

There were many vendors set up, a juggling stilt man and other characters, face painters and balloon artists. Stores were open for kids to trick or treat, and bouncy rides were also there for their enjoyment.