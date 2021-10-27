Letter to the Editor: Monmouth County Education Association president backs Gopal, Houghtaling & Downey

If you would like to send a letter to the editor please send it to locallinknews@aol.com – if it is political, it must be sent in time for a rebuttal.

Dear Editor,

With new school year underway, I’ve had time to reflect on who was most supportive of our teachers, administrators, and students as we dealt with the unprecedented challenges the pandemic brought these past 17 months.

I’ve been fortunate to work with Vin Gopal, Eric Houghtaling, and Joann Downey of the 11th Legislative District throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They met with, listened to, and addressed educator and support staff concerns to facilitate the safe operations of our schools. Without their unwavering support, Monmouth County schools may not have opened safely and effectively. They were responsive and took our suggestions seriously, always keeping the best interests of students and staff in mind.

We owe a great deal of appreciation for Sen. Gopal’s and Assembly Members Houghtaling’s and Downey’s tireless work they do to advocate for Monmouth County students, school staff and teachers in the state Legislature.

Together, they helped pass significant legislation to increase funding for Monmouth County schools in the state budget, including $400 million for extraordinary special education costs and $10 million for LD11 school districts in the FY2022 budget.

These representatives have fought tooth and nail for our students, teachers, and classrooms. They understand our educational system must remain a priority, and if re-elected they will continue to fight to provide our teachers and students with the opportunities and resources they deserve.

That’s why I encourage my neighbors in the 11th Legislative District to cast their votes for Sen. Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey. For the sake of our students and public schools, I hope you will choose to give them your support.

Sincerely,

Denise King

MCEA President (Monmouth County Education Association)