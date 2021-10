It is with shock and grief that this is being written. Native of West Long Branch and graduate of Shore Regional High School, Neil Schulman, 46, son of Joel and Madeline, and brother to Rose passed away suddenly at his home in Eatontown.

He covered many local events for The Link and could be seen at Oceanfest every year. Known for his dry humor, kind heart and knowing the answer to everything, Neil has left his co-worker family broken hearted.

We will miss you, Neil, so, so much. All of us