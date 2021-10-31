Senior Citizens Activities Network Raises over $33,000 to help support Monmouth and Ocean County Seniors at 33rd Annual Luncheon

Eatontown – The Senior Citizens Activities Network (SCAN) raised more than $33,000 at its Annual Leaders of Distinction Luncheon. The Annual Luncheon, SCAN’s signature fundraising event, was held on October 19th at the prestigious Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale.

This year’s honorees included Susan M. Kiley, County Commissioner Deputy Director; former SCAN Executive Director Pat Bohse; Jack Livingstone, SCAN Member and volunteer instructor; Monmouth University and the Grunin Foundation.

SCAN Board President and CEO of We Care Adult Care, Tracey Wolfman, welcomed attendees to SCAN’s first in-person fundraising event since before the pandemic, and highlighted the organization’s work and growth over the past year. Wolfman also introduced SCAN’s new Executive Director, Mike Ciavolino, who took over the role in August of this year.

“We’re extremely grateful to our sponsors, funders, members, volunteers and friends of SCAN for all of their generous donations at our Annual Luncheon”, said Ciavolino. “Thanks to their support we’ll be able to serve even more seniors in Monmouth and Ocean Counties in 2021 and beyond. We thank all of our sponsors and attendees from the bottom of our hearts.”

Major Sponsors for the Annual Luncheon included New Jersey Natural Gas Company, Grunin Foundation, Comfort Keepers, Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Investors Bank, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth University, TD Bank, and VNA Health Center.

Since 1988, SCAN has been New Jersey’s premier non-profit provider of social education, and health and wellness programs for adults. The organization provides the community with programming to promote healthy lifestyles, continuing education, and access to community and economic resources to keep seniors active, healthy, and connected. For more information on SCAN or to join or donate, visit them online at https://www.scannj.org



