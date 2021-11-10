Eddie Testa Band to headline Rock the House Fundraiser for Shore House

Shore House, a Monmouth County nonprofit that provides adults living with mental illness with access to educational, social and employment opportunities, is pleased to announce the return of their annual “Rock the House” fundraiser on November 21, 2021.

This year Jersey Shore favorite “The Eddie Testa Band” takes the stage for a live performance at Jamian’s Food & Drink in Red Bank NJ to raise funds to strengthen and sustain Shore House programs.

The show begins at 5:30 with The Jillian Rhys McCoy Ron Haney & Kyle Ward Trio opening. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at Rockthe House | Shore House (shorehousenj.org) with reduced rates for students. All proceeds benefit Shore House.

While there will be an opportunity to learn more about Shore House at the show, with members and staff in attendance, make no mistake this is a night of FUN. After a year of “virtual”events and programs they are, like the rest of the Jersey music scene, celebrating the return of live events. The Eddie Testa band is known for being premier entertainers and they are bringing a lively mix of dance, rock, soul, rhythm and blues for all to enjoy.

“It’s been a long year and COVID 19 stress and restrictions took a toll on everyone’s mental health. This is a chance for us to rock out and enjoy the show as well raise money for a better 2022. “says Shore House Executive Director Rich Ambrosino. ““The central component of our Clubhouse model is teaching our members transferable skills which they can use to re-enter the workforce,” he explains “but social outlets and seeing the support from the community help keep members positive which is equally essential to enjoying a productive, happy life.”

Shore House is the one and only Clubhouse for adults living with mental illness in New Jersey. Unlike Clubhouses in other states (and despite being a proven success), they receive no funds from private insurance, the state or federal government, or Medicaid and so rely heavily on private donors to serve our members from all over the state. Like many charities, Shore House raises a large percentage of their funds during this time of year. Beginning with #GivingTuesday and throughout the holiday “giving” season, events and campaigns like this are crucial to their survival.

This event was made possible by the generous support of the performers and venue and Shore House’s local area event sponsors: Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty, Caputos Bakery, Down to Basics, Home Turf, Gabe Farina and Maria Caputo.