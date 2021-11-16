Networking event at Max’s Bar & Grill – please bring a toy

There will be a free nextworking event on Thurday, 5:30-7:30pm at Max’s Bar & Grill in Long Branch. The event is sponsored by the Long Branch Chamber of Commerce with EIPA and GOTCC.
