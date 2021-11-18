Jackson Woods update & fundraser at LB Elks Friday night

The work force we were lucky to have for 8 weeks finished up last Thursday. Our lady bug and frog look fantastic next to the bench made from the old front entrance sign. Our word garden on old reused slate is a fun place for creating sentences or just reading the words.

The new gazebo is being installed and stone work is being finished up on the new two sided entrance sign. We have received donations of two beautiful evergreens and a red maple as well as daffodils and allium. Hopefully, the work by the entrance sign will be complete this week and we can plant our bulbs in time before the ground gets too cold. As things wind down for a few months we would like to thank everyone who has offered their help and support either hands on or with donations.

Please join us at the Elks on Friday night for a $10 all you can eat Italian buffet and show your support for Jackson Woods and the volunteers who are creating a unique setting where art and nature join forces and make you smile.

Our work is not done! We would love to see the pond revitalized, continue to remove invasive plants strangling trees and native plants, develop our outdoor classroom further with seating and tables, add dog waste stations to remind people to pick up after their pets, add trail signs and a park map to make navigating the trails easier, and plant more daffodils, add more unique benches, a small dock to sit on and watch the birds and turtles and frogs. Please share your ideas and vision with us. Together we make things happen.

Hope to see many of you Friday night at the Long Branch Elks.Happy Thanksgiving to all. Kathy Buchan & Nan Simon Friends of Jackson Woods