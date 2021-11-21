Greater LB Chamber of Commerce collects toys at networking event

Thursday night the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce hosted a networking event at Max’s in Long Branch, along with the Ocean Township Chamber of Commerce and Eatontown Industrial Park Assoc.

Those attending were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the LB Recreation Dept. The turnout was great and so were the toys, which will be distributed to Long Branch children at Christmas time.

If you would like to donate a toy, you can it off at the LB Chamber office at 228 Broadway, Long Branch, 732-222-0400, or at the Recreation Dept, located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave, Long Branch.

The toys will be given away at the Toy Grab & Go Annual Christmas Party, Saturday, December 18, 12-4pm at the OEM building on Union Ave.



