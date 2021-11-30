Green Wave ends season and closes historic chapter

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

November 25, 2021

Thanksgiving Day the 98th annual football game between the Bucs of Red Bank Regional and the Green Wave of Long Branch was played on the Army Ippolito Field with lots of spectators in the stands at Bressett Stadium. They were not only there to see who won the Ty Lewis trophy, but to say goodbye to the seniors playing their last game.

The most senior member of the Long Branch football team was head coach Dan George, who announced that he would be retiring from coaching at the end of this season. For the past 23 years, George has been the man responsible for winning the first ever South Jersey Group 4 Regional Championship Bowl Game, winning three NJSIAA state championships, seven divisional titles and a 168-62 record.

When he graduated from Long Branch High School back in 1983, his team finished with two losses. Now, at the conclusion of his football career, his Green Wave team finished the season undefeated at 4-0 in the Shore Conference Freedom Division and 8-2 overall with the 29-14 win over Red Bank Regional on Thanksgiving Day.

“When I look back on my career, those three championship teams were the best I coached,” said George. It was not because they won the states, it was because of all the things they overcame during the season. “Those three teams all had adversities throughout their seasons. However, the players believed in our system and our coaches and were able to overcome all the obstacles that were thrown at them. I wonder if the other teams were like those players we could have had 12 championships.”

George has been coaching football for 33-years. He started his career at Red Bank Regional as an assistant coach under Ty Lewis, who passed away in 1990 at the young age of 41. Lewis was battling leukemia. “He embodied what great coaches are, doing special things for others. He’s what we all can become,” said George.

After eight years at Red Bank Regional, George was head coach of the Ocean Township Spartans for two seasons before he took over the Green Wave program in 1998. George was also the head coach of the track program for many years at Long Branch, which he gave up a few years ago. He was also the head wrestling coach, and last season retired from that position. “I know I’m in a great place. I know it’s time,” said George. His impact on the high school sports at Long Branch will be forever felt, as generations of his former players are now coaching and many were on his staff.

As for the wrestling program a George will still be in charge. Taking over in 2021 is Bill George, Jr., who was himself a standout wrestler at Long Branch and Cornell and is the nephew to Dan. “I’m now in a position where I’m able to sit back and go to games and wrestling matches and hopefully watch the kids I had an impact on take the next generation of Green Wave wrestling and Green Wave football,” added George.

Back to the football game, Long Branch scored on their first offensive series of the game. It was a 66-yard run by junior Sekou Kamau. Wesley Garcia kicked the extra point and with 9:15 left in the first quarter the Wave was up 7-0.

The Bucs came right back and drove hard to the Long Branch eight-yard line with a fourth and goal. Green Wave defense held and denied RBR the score.

On the very next play Long Branch ran from their own 8-yard line all the way to the Red Bank Regional 35. And that ended the first quarter the Wave threatening.

Starting the second quarter, Christian Rodriguez, senior quarterback and defensive back for Long Branch, threw a perfect pass to senior wide receiver Jayden Farmer for a 10-yard touchdown. Garcia was good on the kick and Long Branch had an impressive 14-0 lead.

Red Bank Regional came right back at the Wave. It was capped by a 25-yard pass from junior quarterback Pierce Olsen to Matt Dengler, senior wide receiver. GianCarlo Dautaj kicked the extra point and RBR was right back into the game down 14-7 at the half.

Third quarter was scoreless. Red Bank Regional tied the game with 11 minutes to play on a 24-yard pass from Olsen to Ky’Yam Martin, junior. Dautaj kicked the extra point and excitement filled the stadium as the game was deadlocked at 14.

Long Branch finished strong as Rodriguez connect with Kamau for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Garcia kicked the extra point and putting LB up 21-14 with 7:27 to play.

The last score was an interception by junior Shamar Williams who returned the ball 25-yards for the winning touchdown. Long Branch converted a two-point play with a pass from Rodriguez to Williams giving them the 29-14 win.

During the halftime break the entire football team, marching band and cheerleaders lined the field where Dan George and his family were gathered for a special presentation. Jason Corley, athletic administrator at the high school, along with Tasha Youngblood Brown, Board of Education President and Francisco E. Rodriguez Superintendent of Schools presented George with a plaque for his two plus decades of coaching.

At the end of the game, George reflected on his coaching career. “Two of my favorite places I’ve been during my career. The two longest places I’ve been during my career. The relations you make, it’s just incredible. So many people came by to say hello. It just kind of hit me like it’s over,” said George.

