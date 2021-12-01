15th Annual Motorcycle Toy Run to Benefit Patients of The Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center

Long Branch — More than 300 motorcycle riders from the Blue Knights NJ XV and Jersey Shore HOGs traveled to Monmouth Medical Center on November 21 to bring hundreds of toys to brighten the holiday season for Unterberg Children’s Hospital patients.

The Sunday morning ride began at the Shore Casino in Atlantic Highlands. When the motorcyclists arrived at the hospital, they gathered in the parking lot and unloaded a trailer full of toys that wee been collected over the last months at locations that include Simply Southern restaurant in Belmar, Sissy’s at the Harbor restaurant in Atlantic Highlands, Shoreline Harley-Davidson, West Long Branch, and Creative Performance motorcycle repair shop in Wall. Additionally, the Freehold Regional High School Football and Cheer Club worked with the two groups on a toy drive that included electronic cars, and members of the club were on hand for the event.

“It’s always tough to be sick in the hospital when you’re a child, and COVID-19 has made the last two years so difficult for children and their families,” said Jonathan Teitelbaum, Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Acting Chair of Pediatrics at The Unterberg Children’s Hospital. “This type of event means the word to them – they get extra toys, and they know that the community really cares about them and wants them to get better.”

Each rider’s $10 donation benefits The Comprehensive Cystic Fibrosis Center at The Unterberg Children’s Hospital, the oldest and largest of the centers in New Jersey, offering patient care, teaching and research.

Members of the Long Branch Fire and Police Departments and Oceanport Police, as well as the Freehold Regional High School Football and Cheer Club, also contributed to the cash donation. The Cystic Fibrosis Center — which includes both pediatric and adult programs — is accredited by the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is designated by the State of New Jersey as a referral center for Cystic Fibrosis Newborn Screening and has been designated as a Therapeutic Development Center by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Therapeutic Development Network.