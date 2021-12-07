Holidays and Arts Event in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH – On Saturday, December 11th from 1:00-5:00pm the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center (577 Broadway) is hosting a holiday extravaganza for lovers of both the arts and the holidays! This event will have holiday crafters, live music, food, and activities for children.

Holiday and the Arts will be inside as well as outside the arts center that officially opened earlier this year.

This event is totally free. Part of Broadway (from Branchport to Norwood) will be closed to traffic to accommodate all of the outside activities. We will have local vendors for the holiday craft show and live entertainment including a DJ, carolers, and a dance performance. Free food and hot chocolate, and other food/drinks will be available for purchase from local businesses.

The arts center will be beautifully decorated and will have a giant Christmas tree in the middle of the gallery. Guests can decorate an ornament for the tree inside the arts center. There will be a student art exhibit from the Long Branch schools and live holiday music.

The star of the event, Santa, will also be there to greet the children.

Come out for a festive, fun event that will provide excitement, joy, and wonder for the whole family. Rain date for this event will be December 12th.