Local Real Estate Sold From 11-26-21 to 12-3-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

24 Brook Ave $464,000

60 Reynolds Dr $490,000

7 Sandspring Dr $550,000

59 Russell Ter $695,000

Condo/Townhouse:

168 Sandspring Dr $520,000

33 Brentwood Rd $551,000

There are 24 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:

Single Family:

67 Roseld Ave., $7,239,575

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

543 Springdale Ave $299,900

234 Jane St $305,000

83 Morrell St $625,000

Condo/Townhouse:

301 Villa Dr $615,000

165 Riddle Ave #2 $636,500

33 Cooper Ave #105 $670,000

350 Ocean Ave #101 $900,000

787 Ocean Ave #1505 $1,150,000

20 Melrose Ter #510 $1,600,000

There are 43 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 57 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

260 Ocean Ave 16A $370,000

There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 109 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

5 Wesley St $1,155,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1 Channel Dr 602 $550,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

11 Cayuga Ave $720,000

30 Asbury Ave $965,000

67 Wolfhill Ave $960,000

There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

741 Roseld Ave $860,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1317 Franklin Ave $455,000

94 Cedar Village Blvd $561,000

16 Dorset Rd $705,000

13 Glenview Dr $835,000

There are 49 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 52 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

1803 Lakeview Ave $320,000

617 Old Corlies Ave $370,000

1520 Heck Ave $375,000

1426 7th Ave $410,000

519 Glenmere Ave $560,000

507 Glenmere Ave $599,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1241 Pond Rd $355,000

99 Steiner Ave #16 $415,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Condo/Townhouse:

1241 Pond Rd $355,000

99 Steiner Ave #16 $415,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

52 Embury Ave., $931,500

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:

Single Family:

513 Grassmere Ave., $2,000,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

324 Mccabe Ave., $839,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

