This is our first Winter Wonderland event at Wanamassa Elementary School. We are excited for the opportunity to bring the Wanamassa and surrounding community together to spread holiday cheer safely outdoors after so long apart. Winter Wonderland will have a combination of free and for fee activities for families.

After grabbing lunch at one of six food vendors, adults can shop local from over 20 artists and crafters while younger ones have a special place to shop independently for their family and family and friends at the kid’s holiday shop. And no trip to Winter Wonderland would be complete without a visit with the man in red himself! Photos with Santa and a holiday bounce house tickets will be available for purchase at the event.





Vendors include food and beverages from The Sure Pour, Sweetpepper Empanada Express, Highway 2 Ohana, All the Pastabilities, Batch Dessert Company, and Brazooka Kitchen.





Craft vendors include – Lenne Cosplay, Maggie Art Works, Clayed out Studios, Creative Little Farmhouse, Gigi Patchouli, Stacey’s Shop of Shells, Merle Works, Down the Shore Vinyl, Reevaria, The Resin Project, Mayan Wave, Curly Hair Conspiracy, Jillian’s Jems, Delicate Flower, Misfit Woodcraft, Watercolor Sugar Home, Asbury Park Football Club, local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, and Joe Oz real estate group.





Platform Training will also be on site with their mobile trailer where children will participate in obstacle courses and agility training.





This event is made possible by our generous sponsors and the tireless work of our PTA volunteers. Thank to you all of the sponsors including – Shrewsbury Volkswagen, Oakhurst Pizza, Atlantis Mortgage, Vin Gopal Civic Association, Friends of Ross Licitra for Freeholder, Tom Arnone Monmouth County Commissioners, Hattaras Printing, Wegmans of Ocean, Home Depot, Lowes, E.Holland Sundries, the Zekaria family, the Horn family, and the Dellomo family.



