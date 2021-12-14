Long Branch Senior Center major makeover project

LONG BRANCH- The city has unveiled plans and designs for the Long Branch Senior Center renovations and expansion.

“The senior center has over 900 active seniors and they have grown out of their current space. We have a unique opportunity here with a 2 million dollar contribution from a developer. These renovations will greatly enhance the building by doubling the space and will allow for a more robust program with a new technology room and multipurpose room,” Mayor Pallone stated.

Click here for more Long Branch information

The two-million-dollar expansion and renovation to the Long Branch Senior Center has plans that will include a total facelift of the exterior of the building, a new lobby area, health screening rooms, a fitness room, bigger classrooms, a new garden area, more space for storage and other renovations that will allow the center to provide more programming. Overall, the center will be much more functional with ADA compliance, additional restrooms, and new interior designed spaces.

“Renovations are long overdue in our senior center. The existing building dates back to the 1950s. The pandemic has brought to the forefront the critical need to upgrade it,” Council member and senior center member, Dr. Mary Jane Celli said.

The two million dollars is the impact contribution to the Redevelopment Area. The Senior Center is the closest public facility to the Redevelopment project and the obvious beneficiary of the Redeveloper’s contributions.

This project will start in 2022 and the city plans to work quickly to get the renovations done so not to disturb any current programs as much as possible. Residents can view the presentation of the project from the council meeting on our social media or city youtube page.

Click on photos to enlarge