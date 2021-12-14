New restaurant coming to downtown Broadway

PAX Contstruction has been working on this new building on Broadway, located in the space that used to be an empty alleyway between a hair salon and the Broadway Loan building for a while now. Many thought it was to be office space, but…that is not the case. Since the beginning, PAX has been building the new structure in conjunction with Alex DiFede, owner of Bella’s Pizza on Liberty Street near the corner of Atlantic Ave. Alex will be opening a new restaurant.

“We are not going to offer just Italian, Alex said. He said the menu will be much more diverse to include European cuisine. “We also have a liquor license, so we’re excited. “Thus the name of the Restaurant; 21A on Broadway. (In case you were wondering why number 21 didn’t fit in with the other addresses on either side.) “21 represents the drinking age,” DeFede said.

When they open there will also be outside dining in the rear which already has a hand painted mural to set the mood for fine dining.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Alex!