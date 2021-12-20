Local Real Estate Sold From 12-10-21 to 12-17-21

EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
31 Juniper Ln B $55,500
7 Holly Dr $390,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
257 Willow Ave $283,000
125 Norwood Ave $440,000
Condo/Townhouse:
735 Greens Ave 18B $235,000
31 Cedar Ave 24 $315,000
432 Ocean Blvd 418 $665,000
224 N 5th Ave $352,000
55 Melrose Ter 115 $795,000
224 N 5th Ave $352,000
364 Westwood Ave 23 $180,000
30 Melrose Ter 614 $1,070,000
There are 51 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 54 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
5 River Way $925,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
35 Shrewsbury Dr, $1,275,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
1311 Eatontown Blvd $386,000
22 Center St $585,000
2 Bradley Ave $660,000
85 Comanche Dr $750,000
47 Seneca Pl $1,580,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Condo/Townhouse:
131 Tanya Cir 5502 $375,000
145 Old Orchard Ln 3302 $430,000
400 Parkview Ave $569,000
21 Rubin Ln $600,500
19 Fieldstone Ln $575,000
14 Shirley Ann Dr $550,000
There are 48 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 46 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
124 Taylor Ave $315,000
Condo/Townhouse:
4 Frederick Ave $399,000
10 Tall Pines Dr $515,000
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale
Condo/Townhouse:
NEPTUNE CITY:
OCEAN GROVE:
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.
|
Single Family:
1102 Fletcher Lake Ave $665,000
Condo/Townhouse:
100 Ocean Ave 4C $400,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.
