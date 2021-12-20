Local Real Estate Sold From 12-10-21 to 12-17-21

EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
31 Juniper Ln B   $55,500
7 Holly Dr   $390,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:  (NONE SOLD)
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
257 Willow Ave  $283,000
125 Norwood Ave  $440,000

Condo/Townhouse:
735 Greens Ave 18B  $235,000
31 Cedar Ave 24  $315,000
432 Ocean Blvd 418   $665,000
224 N 5th Ave   $352,000
55 Melrose Ter 115   $795,000
224 N 5th Ave   $352,000
364 Westwood Ave 23   $180,000
30 Melrose Ter 614   $1,070,000
There are 51 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 54 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
5 River Way  $925,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
35 Shrewsbury Dr,   $1,275,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
1311 Eatontown Blvd  $386,000
22 Center St  $585,000
2 Bradley Ave  $660,000
85 Comanche Dr  $750,000
47 Seneca Pl  $1,580,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Condo/Townhouse:
131 Tanya Cir 5502   $375,000
145 Old Orchard Ln 3302   $430,000
400 Parkview Ave   $569,000
21 Rubin Ln   $600,500
19 Fieldstone Ln   $575,000
14 Shirley Ann Dr   $550,000
There are 48 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 46 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

124 Taylor Ave  $315,000

1502 Monroe Ave  $344,900
14 Dale Pl  $400,000
226 Brighton Ave  $470,000
204 Schock Ave  $480,000
8 Cliffwood Dr  $570,000
206 Prospect Ave  $830,000
Condo/Townhouse:
4 Frederick Ave $399,000
10 Tall Pines Dr   $515,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:
123 Evergreen Ave   $295,000
70 Locust Ave    $410,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:
142 Stockton Ave $562,900
69 Webb Ave $1,245,000
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and  3 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
1102 Fletcher Lake Ave   $665,000
Condo/Townhouse:
100 Ocean Ave 4C  $400,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.


© Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors.
Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty.
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Text or call: 732-229-6800

 

 