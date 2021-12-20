Local Real Estate Sold From 12-10-21 to 12-17-21

EATONTOWN:

Condo/Townhouse:

31 Juniper Ln B $55,500

7 Holly Dr $390,000

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

257 Willow Ave $283,000

125 Norwood Ave $440,000

Condo/Townhouse:

735 Greens Ave 18B $235,000

31 Cedar Ave 24 $315,000

432 Ocean Blvd 418 $665,000

224 N 5th Ave $352,000

55 Melrose Ter 115 $795,000

224 N 5th Ave $352,000

364 Westwood Ave 23 $180,000

30 Melrose Ter 614 $1,070,000

There are 51 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 54 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

5 River Way $925,000

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

35 Shrewsbury Dr, $1,275,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

1311 Eatontown Blvd $386,000

22 Center St $585,000

2 Bradley Ave $660,000

85 Comanche Dr $750,000

47 Seneca Pl $1,580,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Condo/Townhouse:

131 Tanya Cir 5502 $375,000

145 Old Orchard Ln 3302 $430,000

400 Parkview Ave $569,000

21 Rubin Ln $600,500

19 Fieldstone Ln $575,000

14 Shirley Ann Dr $550,000

There are 48 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 46 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

124 Taylor Ave $315,000

1502 Monroe Ave $344,900

14 Dale Pl $400,000

226 Brighton Ave $470,000

204 Schock Ave $480,000

8 Cliffwood Dr $570,000

206 Prospect Ave $830,000

Condo/Townhouse:

4 Frederick Ave $399,000

10 Tall Pines Dr $515,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY: Single Family: 123 Evergreen Ave $295,000 70 Locust Ave $410,000 There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family: 142 Stockton Ave $562,900 69 Webb Ave $1,245,000 T here are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD) There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale. INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD) There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale. BRADLEY BEACH: Single Family:

1102 Fletcher Lake Ave $665,000

Condo/Townhouse:

100 Ocean Ave 4C $400,000 There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.



