Meet the Author Series at Congregation Torat El – Coming up Raffi Berg and Danny Abebe

Sunday, January 9, 2022 ~ 12:00pm, Meet Raffi Berg, author of Red Sea Spies

In the early 1980s on a remote part of the Sudanese coast, a new luxury holiday resort opened for business. Catering for divers, it attracted guests from around the world. Little did the holidaymakers know that the staff were undercover spies, working for the Mossad – the Israeli secret service.

Written in collaboration with operatives involved in the mission, endorsed as the definitive account and including an afterword from the then Mossad director, this is the complete, never-before-heard, gripping tale of a top-secret and often hazardous operation.

Raffi Berg is the Middle East editor of the BBC News website, and has extensive experience reporting on Israel and the wider region. He graduated in Modern and Medieval History from the London School of Economics and was a student of Jewish and Israel studies at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Buy your copy of his book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com (remember to use your Amazon Smile account if you have one that supports your local congregation.)

There is no charge for this event but registration is required.

Please register at torat-el.org. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.