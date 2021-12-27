Meet the Author Series at Congregation Torat El – Coming up Raffi Berg and Danny Abebe

Sunday, January 9, 2022 ~ 12:00pm, Meet Raffi Berg, author of Red Sea Spies
In the early 1980s on a remote part of the Sudanese coast, a new luxury holiday resort opened for business. Catering for divers, it attracted guests from around the world. Little did the holidaymakers know that the staff were undercover spies, working for the Mossad – the Israeli secret service.
Written in collaboration with operatives involved in the mission, endorsed as the definitive account and including an afterword from the then Mossad director, this is the complete, never-before-heard, gripping tale of a top-secret and often hazardous operation.
Raffi Berg is the Middle East editor of the BBC News website, and has extensive experience reporting on Israel and the wider region. He graduated in Modern and Medieval History from the London School of Economics and was a student of Jewish and Israel studies at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Buy your copy of his book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com (remember to use your Amazon Smile account if you have one that supports your local congregation.)
There is no charge for this event but registration is required.
Please register at torat-el.org. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Learn the story of Ethiopian Jews living in Israel today, Sunday, January 23, 2022 – 12pm
In 1984, in an unprecedented act of brotherhood, Israel airlifted thousands of persecuted and starving Ethiopian Jews from Africa to Israel. They had been waiting in Ethiopia for millennia, sustained by the hope to return home to the Holy Land.
Among the refugees was an 8-year-old boy, Danny Adeno Abebe. Now an Israeli journalist, Abebe tells the story of his family and his village, and the journey they traveled from Ethiopia through Sudan to Israel, and the even longer distance from a rural village life without indoor plumbing, electricity, or books, to a modern society. Many who left the villages did not survive the hardships of the journey, and many of those who did reach the Promised Land were emotionally wounded in the process.
From Africa To Zion is an extraordinary life story, but above all—it is a story about people, about love, and about the importance of family, regardless of skin color or ethnicity.
