Local Real Estate Sold From 12-19-21 to 12-26-21

EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
156 Waypoint Dr  2205   $430,000
74 White St A  $93,000
2 Kelly Ln  $495,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:  (NONE SOLD)
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
377 W Columbus Pl  $350,000
6 Avenel Blvd  $440,000
278 Morris Ave  $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:
317 Bath Ave 25  $252,000
There are 50  homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
6 South Way,  $1,450,000
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:
49 Seaview Ave   $2,400,000
11 Ocean Ave   $8,875,000
Condo/Townhouse:
45 Ocean Ave 6K   $650,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Condo/Townhouse:
41 Steeplechase Ct,  $455,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 6 Currently Available For Sale.OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:

8 Pelican Ct, $995,000
There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 44 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
1205 7th Ave   $318,000
324 Prospect Ave  $430,000
2 Vanada Ct  $500,000
Condo/Townhouse:
1323 9th Ave 1/2   $285,000
244 Frankfort Ave  $338,000
70 Tall Pines Dr  $600,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
111 Hillside Ave  $423,500
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and  5 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:
Single Family:
306 Grassmere Ave., $736,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
110 Evergreen Ave., $1,625,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

© Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors.
Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty.
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Text or call: 732-229-6800