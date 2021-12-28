Local Real Estate Sold From 12-19-21 to 12-26-21

EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
156 Waypoint Dr 2205 $430,000
74 White St A $93,000
2 Kelly Ln $495,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
377 W Columbus Pl $350,000
6 Avenel Blvd $440,000
278 Morris Ave $550,000
Condo/Townhouse:
317 Bath Ave 25 $252,000
There are 50 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
6 South Way, $1,450,000
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
49 Seaview Ave $2,400,000
11 Ocean Ave $8,875,000
Condo/Townhouse:
45 Ocean Ave 6K $650,000
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Condo/Townhouse:
41 Steeplechase Ct, $455,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 6 Currently Available For Sale.OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
8 Pelican Ct, $995,000
There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 44 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
1205 7th Ave $318,000
324 Prospect Ave $430,000
2 Vanada Ct $500,000
Condo/Townhouse:
1323 9th Ave 1/2 $285,000
244 Frankfort Ave $338,000
70 Tall Pines Dr $600,000
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
111 Hillside Ave $423,500
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Family:
306 Grassmere Ave., $736,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
110 Evergreen Ave., $1,625,000
There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
