Local Real Estate Sold From 12-19-21 to 12-26-21

EATONTOWN:

Condo/Townhouse:

156 Waypoint Dr 2205 $430,000

74 White St A $93,000

2 Kelly Ln $495,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

377 W Columbus Pl $350,000

6 Avenel Blvd $440,000

278 Morris Ave $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:

317 Bath Ave 25 $252,000

There are 50 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

6 South Way, $1,450,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

49 Seaview Ave $2,400,000

11 Ocean Ave $8,875,000

Condo/Townhouse:

45 Ocean Ave 6K $650,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Condo/Townhouse:

41 Steeplechase Ct, $455,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 6 Currently Available For Sale.OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

8 Pelican Ct, $995,000

There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 44 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

1205 7th Ave $318,000

324 Prospect Ave $430,000

2 Vanada Ct $500,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1323 9th Ave 1/2 $285,000

244 Frankfort Ave $338,000

70 Tall Pines Dr $600,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

111 Hillside Ave $423,500

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:

Single Family:

306 Grassmere Ave., $736,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

110 Evergreen Ave., $1,625,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

