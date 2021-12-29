Giovanna Avagliano, Ocean View Bakery remembered

They came for the pasta fagioli, they came for the lasagna, the homemade soups, sauce, pies, they came for the oversized subs. But most of all they really came to see Mama. Born in Italy 90 years ago, Giovanna moved here, married her beloved Ciro, and they opened Ocean View Bakery on Morris Ave. five decades ago. Her flair for cooking and uncanny ability to remember what everyone ate, no matter how little or how long ago, made the visit to Ocean View always a memorable one.

She referred to her customers by what they had ordered. ”You know Jake’s wife,” she would say. “Yes Jake’s wife, a half a number 5, no onions.” That’s the way it was at Ocean View. Home cooked food served to you by the chef, who loved the fact that you enjoyed it. If you were lucky enough to be within the realm of Ocean View Bakery over the years, then you know when Giovanna passed away it marked the end of an era.

Her husband Ciro passed away several years ago. She is survived by her daughter Joanne, her sister Angelina in Italy, nieces Carmela West and Lea Talerico and grand nieces and nephews. Friends Joe Ferraina, Mike Booth, Tom Anzalone, Bill Conway and Pat Menna.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Christ the King Parish, 308 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn at Holy Trinity Church.