John Joseph “Jack” Lynch, age 71 of Monmouth Beach, passes

John Joseph “Jack” Lynch, age 71 of Monmouth Beach, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Jack was born in Jersey City and moved to Monmouth Beach in 1981.

He retired from the Belford Postal Service in 2001. Jack operated the family business at Peoples Monument Company in Somerset to the present day. He was a compassionate, caring person who helped many families through difficult times. Also he was a member of the Middletown Elks.

Jack enjoyed to travel and loved spending his winters in Florida every year. He liked watching old movies, football, taking a trip to A.C. and going out to dinner. He was a great cook and loved making pizza and his famous meatballs for everyone. When summer came he enjoyed working in the backyard, planting flowers, and sitting by the pool listening to music. He was a loving caring husband and father and would do anything for his family and will be deeply missed by his wife Carol and his children who meant the world to him.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Anna Lynch and his brother Kevin Lynch. Jack is survived by his loving wife Carol of 44 years; 4 sons, John J. Lynch, Jr., Justin J. Lynch, Jason E. Lynch his wife Yadira and Jared M. Lynch and his wife Erica; 3 sisters, Jane A. Lynch, Kathleen E. Borja and her husband Marc and Margaret A. DiNero; 3 grandchildren and many friends and family members.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue (corner of Third Avenue) in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 am at the Roman Catholic Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue in Monmouth Beach. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.