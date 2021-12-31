Pallone Secures More than $6.3 Million for Constituents in 2021

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that his office helped secure $6,345,600 for constituents who sought assistance from his offices in New Jersey in 2021.

The money returned to constituents includes Veterans Affairs (VA) claims, tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service, FEMA grants and claims related to Superstorm Sandy, Small Business Administration loans, and Social Security payments. In 2021, Pallone’s office successfully closed 3,284 constituent cases.

“I’m very proud we were able to help so many constituents receive the money that was owed to them. I want everyone to know that we’re here to assist them,” said Pallone. “My offices are available to support constituents who need assistance navigating issues related to federal agencies. As we enter 2022, I hope New Jerseyans in the Sixth Congressional District continue to use my office as a resource.”

Congressman Pallone’s office can assist constituents who have questions about a federal agency or need help with Social Security benefits, federal pensions, Medicare eligibility, and passport and immigration issues. Veterans can also receive help with a range of programs and benefits, including military records and awards, GI Bill benefits, and VA disability claims. Staff may be able to locate low-income housing options and provide guidance on utility payment assistance for eligible families.

Constituents should not hesitate to contact Congressman Pallone’s district offices if they have questions:

New Brunswick Office - 67/69 Church Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901, Phone: (732) 249-8892

Long Branch Office - 504 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, Phone: (732) 571-1140