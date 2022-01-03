Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hi, I’m Kodi and I am about 5 years old. I am a lab mix and can be timid with strangers at first, but warm up with time and a handful of TREATS! Once you get to know me, I will be your playful best friend. I will benefit from a patient, loving family.

Interested in this handsome man? The MCSPCA is open for walk-ins Wednesday-Friday 12-7 and Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday 12-5! You can also email adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org, or call my friends at the shelter at 732.542.5962.