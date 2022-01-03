Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hi, I’m Kodi and I am about 5 years old. I am a lab mix and can be timid with strangers at first, but warm up with time and a handful of TREATS! Once you get to know me, I will be your playful best friend. I will benefit from a patient, loving family.
Interested in this handsome man? The MCSPCA is open for walk-ins Wednesday-Friday 12-7 and Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday 12-5! You can also email adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org, or call my friends at the shelter at 732.542.5962.
*Points at heart* Will you be right here? I’ll always be in your heart after you meet me. I’m 1 year old and was found living in unfortunate conditions with over 60 cats!!! I am definitely looking for a fresh start.
I’m a very friendly guy who just wants a place to relax and play. Once we get to know each other, I love being petted and getting a little belly rub action too. All I need after that is some playtime and a nice place to perch myself, and I’m golden!
I get along very well with other cats, so I’m happy to make new friends at home. Help me come home once and for all!