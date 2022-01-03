Frances P. Feniello of Long Branch passes

Frances P. Feniello of Long Branch passed into Heaven on December 29, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John Mirarchi and Mary Pingatore. She lived in Long Branch since she was 5 years old, graduated Long Branch High School and worked for the Long Branch Daily Record.

She was married to her soulmate Dominic Feniello for 65 years and was the exceptionally devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and devout Catholic.

Frances was an avid Yankee fan but saved all her cheering for Villanova Basketball.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dominic, and her brother Michael R. Mirarchi. She will be forever loved and held dear in the hearts of her children, Phyllis Bermensolo and her husband Michael, her son John Feniello and his wife Brenda, and her son Michael Feniello; her grandchildren, Nicole and Danielle Bermensolo, and Katy, Patrick, John and Max Feniello, as well as her many nieces, nephews and family friends.

In consideration of health and safety, there will be no visitation or repast at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:30 am at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fulfill, 3300 Highway 66, Neptune, NJ 07753 or www.fulfillnj.org.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn during the Funeral Mass.