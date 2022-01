Local Real Estate Sold From 12-24-21 to 12-31-21

Single Family:

21 Pearce Ave $415,000

1 Pearce Ave $ 450,000

77 Lewis St $600,000

Condo/Townhouse:

27 Malibu Dr $345,000

88 Malibu Dr $342,000

2 Wesley Ct $755,000 There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale.

DEAL:



Single Family:

15 Whitehall Ave. , $8,000,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale LONG BRANCH:



Single Family:

129 Branchport Ave $401,000

98 Atlantic Ave $460,000

36 Slocum Pl $475,000

40 Marion Pl $948,000

C ondo/Townhouse:

432 Ocean Blvd 503 $659,000

12 Langtry Terr $999,000

There are 50 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 45 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:



Condo/Townhouse: 45 Ocean Ave 10L $545,000 There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

12 Arcana Ave $630,000

7 Vreeland Pl $545,000

C ondo/Townhouse: 6 Balmer Ct. C – $1,142,078

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:







Single Family:

1200 Unami Ave $440,000

1205 Roseld Ave $635,000

13 Christy Ln $699,900



There are 43 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 38 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP: Single Family:

5 Cottage Pl $450,000

Condo/Townhouse:

602 Alpine Trl $320,000 There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 currently Available For Sale.



OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

147 Broadway , $651,525

T here are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.



ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:

Single Family:

722 Grassmere Ave, $687,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

517 Ocean Park Ave . , $670,000 There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.







