Rose Marie Flannigan, 89 of West Long Branch passes

Rose Marie Flannigan, 89 of West Long Branch died at Monmouth Medical Center, on Friday Dec. 31st.

Rosie was born in West Long Branch and had lived in Long Branch for many years before moving to her home in West Long Branch in 1990. She was a proud member of the Long Branch Elks, BPOE # 742, serving as a Trustee and the Exalted Ruler, and enjoyed many trips to the annual Elks Convention. Rosie was a Pop Warner Cheerleading coach as well as an active member for many years in the Long Branch Green and White Association.

She loved to play games with her family, including dice, bingo, scrabble, trivial pursuit, and card games. Rosie loved to do crossword puzzles, read, and knit gifts for everyone. She will be remembered for her love of everyone she met. She was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch and a member of the Altar Rosary Society.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Thomas M. Flannigan.

Surviving are her children, Thomas and Jane Flannigan, West Long Branch, Karen Flannigan (Rob Rios), Brownsville, TX and Kathleen Flannigan, West Long Branch; her great Aunt Gloria Alberti; her sisters, Helen “Tootsie” Grandinetti, Long Branch, and Sharon and Milton Irvin, Oakhurst; 12 grandchildren Lauren Flannigan (Gianni Scalise) , Robbie Rios, Mackenzie Flannigan, Ryan and Jaione Rios, Erin and Cristino Nieves, Christopher Norman (Veronica Rager), Kathleen Flannigan, Sarah Rios (Jordan Ray), Taylor Rose Norman, Kellie Flannigan (Marquise Taylor), Thomas Flannigan IV, and William Norman; 4 great grandchildren, Cristino, III, Carmelo, Francesca and Jade; and her sisters-in-law, Jean DePolo and Valerie Tilelli.

Visitation Tuesday, Jan. 4th, 5 pm until the time of her funeral service at 7:30 pm. Entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum will be private. To share a favorite memory of Rosie please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.