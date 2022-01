The NWS in Mount Holly has issued a weather forecast which calls for temperatures to fall within the prescribed Code Blue Alert thresholds.

As such, pursuant to the law, the current Code Blue Alert for Monmouth County is being extended from 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 4, 202 2022, until 8:00 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Those currently lodged in Motel Warming Centers can be extended, if rooms remain available.