MLK drive up & go soul food dinner on Sat, Service at MLK Monument Park on Monday

On Saturday pick up a to go dinner, presented by The Greater Long Branch Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Memorial Guard at the Second Baptist Church in Long Branch.
