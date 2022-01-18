Peter Francis Bova, 97 passes

Peter Francis Bova, 97 died peacefully in his sleep on January 8, 2022 at Monmouth Medical Center. Born in Long Branch on June 8, 1924 to Vincenzio and Beatrice Bova he was one of seven children and the youngest of five brothers all of whom served in World War II. Peter courageously served as a Medic in the U.S.Army’s 1st Infantry Division.

In 1948 he married Janet E. Krantz and took up residence in the Borough of Oceanport, so that he could work as an Army Photographer at Fort Monmouth. He also was a member of the Oceanport Lion’s Club for over two decades. A talented and avid fisherman, golfer and environmental activist Peter loved animals and protected wild life in his expansive backyard.

Peter is survived by a sister, Francis Cartier, two children, Larry and Charlotte, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of Peter’s life is being planned for June 2022. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.