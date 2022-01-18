Daniel B. Schumann, age 86 of Ocean Twp passes

Daniel B. Schumann, age 86 of Ocean Twp. died on January 10, 2022 at JSMC Neptune. Born in Neptune, he spent most of his life in Wayside, except for a brief tour of the world, courtesy of the US Navy. The last 20 years were spent with his wife Laurlee in Ocean.

Daniel served our country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. At the end of his naval tour and a newlywed he decided to enlist in the US Air Force serving in NJ until 1962. Upon discharge Dan worked as a highly skilled upholsterer. A talent he continued to enjoy until recently. Dan was a career firefighter at Great Adventures, where he had many adventures rescuing patrons from the highest rides. Retirement could not stop Dan as he pursed a career in floral design. He even met and arranged flowers for Queen Latifah at a shop in Colts Neck. From there he worked at ShopRite sharing his creative talents with family, friends and customers. He had such a green thumb that outside his amazing garden he maintained a greenhouse full of orchids, cacti and a host of other greenery and flowers.

Daniel was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 346 and the Catholic War Veterans. Prior to his career at GA he was a volunteer at Wayside Fire Company where he also served as fire chief. He honored his Irish heritage through memberships in the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh. Dan loved to travel with his wife Laurlee, photographing trips to Ireland, Italy, Canada, and New England.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Laurlee who passed away in 2018. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law Laurlee Ann and James Perri; his son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Christine Schumann; his daughter Trish Schumann; his sisters-in-law Carolyn Terhune; his sisters and brothers-in-law Patricia and William Thorne, Barbara and Joseph Gardner; his brother and sister-in-law William and Pat Eble; 8 grandchildren Katie McCoy and her husband Craig, Travis Hiller, Daniel B. Schumann III and wife Katherine, Steven Schumann, Matthew T. Bijas, Danielle Bourne and her husband James, James Perri and his wife Kristen, and Vincent Perri; 3 great grandchildren James and Lauren Perri and Callie McCoy,1 great great grandchild and his cousin Mary Schellnutt..

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1201 Asbury Avenue in Asbury Park. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be scheduled in the summer.