Financial Restrictions Lifted for Brookdale Students

Brookdale Community College announced today that over 1,600 students received debt relief due to the American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

As part of the HEERF plan, Brookdale gave over 2 million dollars to assist students with any unpaid balances accrued during the pandemic from Spring 2020 through Fall 2021. As a result, those students now have a zero-account balance.

“Having all financial restrictions lifted, will enable the students to continue their educational journey and pursue their dreams,” said Dr. Yesenia Madas, vice president of Student Affairs.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) is authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Public Law 117-2, signed into law on March 11, 2021, providing $39.6 billion in support to institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, Brookdale has allocated over $12 million HEERF funds directly to students to support their education. Based on the parameters, the multitude of students enrolled in a program leading to a degree or certificate and actively attending college benefitted from these funds.

About Brookdale Community College: Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, New Jersey, is an excellent resource for residents of Monmouth County. The College offers (2-year) associate degrees and certificates, plus, noncredit classes in many personal and professional interest areas. Brookdale is an open-admission, comprehensive community college. In addition to the main campus in Lincroft, Brookdale also operates Regional Locations around Monmouth County. These regional locations offer local access to Brookdale`s credit and non-credit programs and services, as well as home to University Partnerships.