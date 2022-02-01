Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar Feb 12

Asbury Park - “Fall in love by the City by the Sea.” The Asbury Park Bazaar will host its 6th annual Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar “Can’t Buy Me Love” on Saturday, February 12th from Noon to 5 PM.

Sip & Stroll at the Asbury Park Bazaar’s two pop up Valentine’s locations: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall and the event space at The Asbury Hotel. The Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar will feature a specially curated marketplace featuring the best in local and regional indie vendors selling goods and gifts made with love.

“We’re so excited for our upcoming Valentine’s Bazaar!” said Jenny Vickers Chyb, Founder of Asbury Park Bazaar. “Pick up perfect Valentine’s Day goods and gifts, take photos at our Instagram-worthy photo stations, enjoy music, delicious food and libations, and Galentine’s Day workshops, and stop by our Flower Bar to pick up gorgeous flower bouquets for your love. Bring your family, friends and loved ones and make it a Valentine’s Weekend date in two beautiful locations – the Grand Arcade of historic Convention Hall and the always vibey Asbury Hotel.”

Vendors will be featuring goods ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art and photography to candles, clothes, gifts for kids, and sweet treats:

Grand Arcade of Convention Hall

.aym. minimalist jewelry

Claudia Chloe

GOOD LIFE PURE

Hannah Moon Candle Co.

House of Cork

lady lullaby Boutique

Lens wood Designs

Lily Lough Jewelry

LIT LAB CO

Modern Hex

Nouveau Vintage

Paws Pet Boutique

Rose & Root

RVogler Photography

Sarah Becktel Fine Art

Savvy Fit Soaps Tascofit

Shop Simplicity

Stone and Hinge

Third Wolf

Wolfe Lane CBD

Asbury Hotel Ashley’s Handmade Designs

Bayshore Clay Co.

Binnie and Clode Co

Dainty PA

B Baths Buffetta

Gaby Brooks Designs

Handmade by Antonia

HEX Pottery

HONEY MOON JC

Intention Blends

JB Couture Cupcakes

Jersea Couture

LE Rutledge Studio

LoredanasVintage

Lolalicious Sweet Treats

Lucia Rose Boutique

Madam Marie’s

Maker Megan

Meg Jacovino Thoughtfully Hand Drawn

moonbird collective

Raw Opal

Rosie’s Empanadas

Royalty Boutique NYC

Susu Art Mart

Tadkin’s Children’s Boutique

The Oil Well Scent Co.

Unruly Boutique

Velvet and Slate

VG CUSTOM ARTWORK

“The Asbury Park Bazaar is a celebration of makers, music and art,” said Vickers Chyb. “And the Valentine’s Day Bazaar celebrates local vendors who create gifts handmade with love. You’ll find the perfect gift for your Valentine or Galentine, or you can make it a date – for you and your loved ones, family and friends. You can buy love at Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar!”