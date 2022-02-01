Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar Feb 12

Asbury Park - “Fall in love by the City by the Sea.” The Asbury Park Bazaar will host its 6th annual Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar “Can’t Buy Me Love” on Saturday, February 12th from Noon to 5 PM.
Sip & Stroll at the Asbury Park Bazaar’s two pop up Valentine’s locations: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall and the event space at The Asbury Hotel. The Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar will feature a specially curated marketplace featuring the best in local and regional indie vendors selling goods and gifts made with love.
“We’re so excited for our upcoming Valentine’s Bazaar!” said Jenny Vickers Chyb, Founder of Asbury Park Bazaar. “Pick up perfect Valentine’s Day goods and gifts, take photos at our Instagram-worthy photo stations, enjoy music, delicious food and libations, and Galentine’s Day workshops, and stop by our Flower Bar to pick up gorgeous flower bouquets for your love. Bring your family, friends and loved ones and make it a Valentine’s Weekend date in two beautiful locations – the Grand Arcade of historic Convention Hall and the always vibey Asbury Hotel.”
Vendors will be featuring goods ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art and photography to candles, clothes, gifts for kids, and sweet treats:
Grand Arcade of Convention Hall
.aym. minimalist jewelry
Claudia Chloe
GOOD LIFE PURE
Hannah Moon Candle Co.
House of Cork
lady lullaby Boutique
Lens wood Designs
Lily Lough Jewelry
LIT LAB CO
Modern Hex
Nouveau Vintage
Paws Pet Boutique
Rose & Root
RVogler Photography
Sarah Becktel Fine Art
Savvy Fit Soaps Tascofit
Shop Simplicity
Stone and Hinge
Third Wolf
Wolfe Lane CBD
Ashley’s Handmade Designs
Bayshore Clay Co.
Binnie and Clode Co
Dainty PA
B Baths Buffetta
Gaby Brooks Designs
Handmade by Antonia
HEX Pottery
HONEY MOON JC
Intention Blends
JB Couture Cupcakes
Jersea Couture
LE Rutledge Studio
LoredanasVintage
Lolalicious Sweet Treats
Lucia Rose Boutique
Madam Marie’s
Maker Megan
Meg Jacovino Thoughtfully Hand Drawn
moonbird collective
Raw Opal
Rosie’s Empanadas
Royalty Boutique NYC
Susu Art Mart
Tadkin’s Children’s Boutique
The Oil Well Scent Co.
Unruly Boutique
Velvet and Slate
VG CUSTOM ARTWORK
##
The Asbury Park Bazaar is a celebration of makers, music and art. The Bazaar is a seasonal pop-up marketplace in Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Bayshore & Long Branch featuring local and regional designers, artists, musicians and collectors. The Bazaar takes place at unique, independent venues with a focus on shopping local and supporting small business – featuring a curated selection of handcrafted goods and vintage, workshops, art classes, live music and more. www.asburyparkbazaar.com